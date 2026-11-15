Jonathan calls for increased investment in Nigerian technology start-ups

By Emmanuella Opara | November 15th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Former President Goodluck Jonathan urged the Federal Government and private sector to provide stronger support for indigenous technology firms.

He said investment in start-ups could create jobs, stimulate economic growth and improve Nigeria’s position in the global technology industry.

Jonathan praised Zeetin Technologies for establishing an assembly plant producing tricycles used to transport goods.

MAIN STORY

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the Federal Government and private sector to increase investment in Nigerian technology start-ups, saying stronger support for local innovators could boost employment, economic growth and the country’s competitiveness in the global technology industry.

Jonathan made the call on Saturday when he received a delegation of the board and management of Zeetin Technologies, led by Azibaola Robert, during a courtesy visit.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, the former president said he had followed the company’s development and believed it had the potential to emerge as a leading Nigerian success story in technology and innovation.

Jonathan, who had earlier chaired the launch and commissioning of the company’s factory in Idu, Abuja, said sustained investment in technology initiatives would accelerate the country’s technological development.

He called for deliberate policies and funding to support technology entrepreneurs, particularly young Nigerians, noting that start-ups could provide employment opportunities and contribute to economic expansion.

“We must be more intentional about supporting technology-driven start-ups. Doing so will create employment opportunities for our young people, stimulate economic growth and position Nigeria as a force to reckon with in the global technology landscape,” he said.

The former president also congratulated Zeetin Technologies on its assembly plant, which produces tricycles used for transporting goods.

He said the locally assembled vehicles could improve the movement of goods, support small businesses and contribute to economic activity across the country.

“Once again, I congratulate Zeetin Technologies on its assembly plant, which is producing tricycles that facilitate the movement of goods across the country, support small businesses, and contribute to our economy. I wish the company continued growth and greater success,” Jonathan said.

THE ISSUES

Jonathan’s call highlights the need for stronger domestic investment in technology businesses as Nigeria seeks to expand local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported products.

However, the growth of indigenous technology firms depends not only on government and private-sector funding but also on policies that allow start-ups to develop, manufacture and compete sustainably.

Zeetin Technologies’ tricycle assembly plant provides an example of local manufacturing activity, although the source does not state its production capacity, employment figures or the extent of its contribution to reducing imports.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“With sustained investment and support for initiatives such as this, I am confident that Nigeria will soon make significant strides in technological advancement,” Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, said.

“We must be more intentional about supporting technology-driven start-ups. Doing so will create employment opportunities for our young people, stimulate economic growth and position Nigeria as a force to reckon with in the global technology landscape,” Jonathan said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The call places responsibility on the Federal Government and private sector to strengthen investment and policy support for indigenous technology businesses. The source does not disclose any specific funding commitment or government initiative arising from Jonathan’s meeting with the Zeetin Technologies delegation.

BOTTOM LINE

Jonathan wants stronger public and private-sector backing for Nigerian technology start-ups, arguing that local innovation and manufacturing can support job creation and economic growth. Zeetin Technologies’ tricycle assembly plant was cited as an example of the type of local enterprise that could benefit from sustained support.