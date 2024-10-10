Japan Invests ¥1.75 Billion To Strengthen Nigeria’s Health Sector

Japan is providing ¥1.75 billion to Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to enhance its diagnostic capabilities and strengthen the country’s health sector.

This announcement was made on October 9, 2024, by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.

The Nigerian government is responding by reaffirming its commitment to deepening ties with Japan, focusing on boosting trade, infrastructure, food security, and healthcare.

During a meeting at the presidential villa, Vice President Kashim Shettima expresses gratitude to the Japanese delegation, which includes outgoing Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr. Tanaka Akihiko. Shettima is recognizing Japan’s sustained support, including its critical role in Nigeria’s achievement of polio-free status in 2020.

He is assuring that any outstanding issues in bilateral relations will be promptly resolved. Meanwhile, Japanese officials express their sympathy for recent floods in Nigeria and announce that Japan will host an International Conference on African Development in Tokyo next year.