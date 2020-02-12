JAMB Records over 1.4 million Entries for 2020 UTME

A total number of 1,434,632 candidates have registered to write the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME, as well applied for Direct Entries into public higher Institutions across Nigeria.

This was made known in the weekly bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, made available to Journalists in Abuja.

JAMB in its publication also revealed that, it now has only six days to end the registration exercise/stage of the 2020 UTME/ admission exams.

It further disclosed that, it has concluded arrangements for the conduct of its Mock examination slated for 18th February, 2020 nationwide.

According to the board, ” the mock examination is at no cost to the candidates except for the N600 payable to the private centre owners for candidates posted to centres not owned by JAMB”.

“Candidates can print their slips which are presently available online, to know when and where to take the examination”

The publication further stated that the Mock examination which is voluntary helps candidates to be in tune with the rudiments of the Computer Based Test

” The mock examination further helps board test its facilities with a view to having a hitch-free examination”

The JAMB Weekly restated that the results from the Mock examination would not be added or have any effect on the main examination.

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is an admission examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB for candidates seeking placement into Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Innovation Education Institutes and others.

Source: VON