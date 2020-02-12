Buhari Arrives Nigeria, Stops over at Maiduguri to Pay Condolence

President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on February 7, to participate in the 33rd summit of the African Union (AU) has landed in Maiduguri en route Abuja.

The president’s aircraft touched down at 12.45 pm in Maiduguri, Borno State, where the terrorist Boko Haram group had killed 30 innocent Nigerians traveling to Maiduguri on Monday.

Buhari had opted to land in Maiduguri en route Abuja to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno State over Monday’s gruesome killing.

Earlier, in Abuja at the opening of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, being presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers observed a minute silence in memory of Nigerians brutally murdered in the terrorist attack.

The council also observed a minute silence in honour of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni.

Source: THISDAY