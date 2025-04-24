Investors Make N338bn As NGX Market Cap Surpasses N66 Trillion

The Nigerian stock market saw significant gains on Wednesday, with investors reaping a combined profit of N338 billion as the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) pushed past the N66 trillion mark in market capitalisation.

Improved sentiment driven by the Q1 2025 earnings season lifted the equities market, ending the day’s session on a positive note. The renewed appetite for value and growth stocks helped drive market performance indicators upward by 0.51%.

This marks the second consecutive day of gains, with the benchmark index climbing past the 105,000-point threshold and propelling total market capitalisation to a fresh record.

The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 538.69 basis points, or 0.51%, to close at 105,283.67. Market analysts noted a sharp increase in trading activity, with both trade volume and value surging by 110.82% and 154.12%, respectively.

In a market brief, Atlass Portfolios Limited reported that approximately 744.80 million shares worth ₦18.28 billion changed hands across 11,226 transactions. FIDELITYBK led the volume chart, accounting for 52.60% of total shares traded, followed by GTCO (6.36%), UNIVINSURE (5.67%), ACCESSCORP (4.13%), and TANTALIZER (3.10%).

In value terms, FIDELITYBK also topped the list, contributing 42.51% of the total trade value for the day. On the gainers’ chart, ABCTRANS emerged as the top performer with a 9.86% gain, closely followed by VFDGROUP (+9.62%), LEARNAFRCA (+9.54%), REGALINS (+9.43%), AFRIPRUD (+8.63%), and OMATEK (+8.62%), among others.

Sixteen stocks recorded losses, with TRIPPLEG leading the decliners with a 10.00% fall. Other notable losers included MRS (-9.95%), JOHNHOLT (-9.68%), CONHALLPLC (-4.76%), LIVESTOCK (-4.32%), and MTNN (-1.24%).

The market breadth remained positive with 33 advancing stocks against 16 declining ones. However, sectoral performance was mixed. The insurance sector declined by 0.81%, oil & gas by 0.09%, and industrials by 0.02%. On the other hand, the banking and consumer goods sectors posted gains of 2.93% and 1.25%, respectively.

In total, the market capitalisation of listed equities on the NGX grew by ₦338.49 billion to close at ₦66.16 trillion.