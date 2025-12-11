Investor Sell-Off Deepens As NGX Sheds N34bn In Market Value

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Wednesday’s session with intensified sell pressure, resulting in a N34 billion reduction in total market value as risk-off sentiment spread across major counters.

Persistent declines in CHAMS, Halldane McCall, UACN, Sunu Assurances, and several other stocks dragged the broader market lower. Market capitalisation slipped from N93.658 trillion to N93.624 trillion, marking a N34 billion contraction. Likewise, the All-Share Index (ASI) retreated by 0.05% or 78.28 points to settle at 146,862.01 compared to 146,940.29 previously.

The Year-to-Date return moderated to 42.69%, although market breadth remained marginally positive, reflecting 28 gainers against 24 laggards.

Japaul Gold topped the gainers’ log with a 10% rise to N2.53, followed by Prestige Assurance at 9.40% to N1.63. MECURE advanced by 7.72% to close at N34.90, while The Initiates Plc added 7.30% to N12.50. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings also strengthened by 6.97% to end at N4.30.

On the downside, CHAMS Holding led the losers’ group, dropping 10% to N3.06. Halldane McCall followed with an 8.88% decline to N4. FG202034S2 shed 8.48% to N106.98, while UACN depreciated by 8.18% to N80.80. Sunu Assurances dropped 6.98% to close at N4.

Total market activity weakened significantly as 747.1 million shares valued at N12.4 billion were exchanged in 19,161 deals, compared to the prior session’s 1.9 million shares worth N30.2 billion across 23,038 trades.

CUTIX emerged the session’s most traded stock by volume with 122.91 million units, while GTCO recorded the highest value traded at N2.74 billion.