Investment Summit To Strengthen Support For MSME’s, Women-Led Businesses

Organisers of the WIEG Investment Summit have announced the 2026 edition of the event, scheduled to take place in Lagos on February 25 and 26, with a focus on addressing key challenges that limit support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives, and women-led businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Lead Representative and Spokesperson of WIEG, Mr Bassey Essien, identified major constraints facing the sector to include limited access to structured investment and capital, gaps in investment readiness and compliance among enterprises, fragmented engagement among policymakers, investors and market actors, as well as weak post-intervention tracking mechanisms.

Essien said the summit aims to bridge these gaps by creating a platform that connects policymakers, private capital, and growth-ready enterprises to drive sustainable financing and measurable outcomes.

According to him, the event is designed as a curated, private sector-led initiative focused on delivering practical results for pre-screened MSMEs, cooperatives, investors, development finance institutions (DFIs), and development partners.

“The WIEG Investment Summit is structured to provide investment readiness sessions, policy-to-market dialogue, and targeted matchmaking opportunities. There will also be post-summit continuity for tracking, reporting, and follow-up to ensure measurable outcomes,” he said.

Essien added that the summit is non-partisan and does not impose any financial burden on government partners, while still aligning with public policy objectives aimed at strengthening enterprise development in Nigeria.