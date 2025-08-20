Interswitch To Champion Africa’s Digital Growth At Moonshot By TechCabal 2025

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, will take centre stage at Moonshot by TechCabal 2025 as a platinum sponsor, owning the Big Tech and Enterprise Stage and driving high-level conversations on enterprise innovation and Africa’s next phase of digital growth.

The flagship conference, hosted by African technology publication TechCabal, will take place from October 15–16, 2025 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, under the theme “Building Momentum: Africa’s Tech Ecosystem Positions Itself for Its Next Big Leap.”

Moonshot by TechCabal is a premier platform where Africa’s brightest tech minds converge to exchange ideas, network, and collaborate. It offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to drive growth in Africa’s payment ecosystem while celebrating the innovations shaping the continent’s digital future. Now in its third edition, Moonshot will convene policymakers, innovators, founders, and business leaders to explore how Africa’s tech ecosystem can scale sustainably and structurally.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Interswitch will feature in a high-level panel session on enterprise innovation and scaling the digital economy. The company will also participate in an exclusive closed-door gathering of top policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators, a strategic forum for shaping Africa’s digital future.

Speaking on the forthcoming event and partnership, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay) said:

“Africa’s tech ecosystem is at a pivotal inflection point, moving from resilience to intentional, scalable growth and shaping the continent’s digital future. At Interswitch, we believe this is the right moment to deepen conversations on scale, structure, and sustainability, while championing the partnerships and innovations that will drive lasting impact. Moonshot provides the ideal platform to ensure these conversations translate into transformative action.”

As a pioneer in payments and digital commerce, Interswitch continues to demonstrate leadership through strategic partnerships, innovation and ecosystem collaboration. With its platinum sponsorship, Interswitch reinforces its commitment to driving Africa’s digital future through innovation, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem collaboration. By aligning with TechCabal’s vision, Interswitch’s participation goes beyond sponsorship, contributing meaningfully to the conversations, alliances, and actions that will define Africa’s next phase of digital advancement.

Moonshot by TechCabal 2025 promises two days of dynamic panels, thought-leadership sessions, high-impact networking, and solution-driven dialogue, with Interswitch at the forefront of the enterprise innovation narrative.