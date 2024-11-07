Interswitch Brings Techconnect 4.0 To Abuja, Fostering Financial Growth Through Innovation

Interswitch TechConnect 4.0 has successfully concluded its third stop in Abuja, building on the impactful gatherings in Enugu and Asaba. Organised by Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, the series is designed to convene leading stakeholders in Nigeria’s fintech sector to explore how digital transformation is driving growth in the ecosystem across Nigeria.

Themed, “Unlocking Growth Opportunities through Technology and Innovation,” the Abuja edition, which held at the Wells Carlton, Asokoro, Abuja, highlighted the expanding role of data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing financial modernisation.

In his keynote speech titled, “The Future of Financial Services – Leveraging Digital Transformation for Growth,” Jonah Adams, Managing Director, Digital Infrastructure and Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra), represented by Thomas Eze, Head Sales, North, Interswitch, noted.

“The digital revolution we’re witnessing in financial services goes far beyond convenience, it’s a transformative shift that opens up new pathways for growth and innovation. From streamlining transactions to enhancing customer experience, this wave of digital advancement is redefining how we engage, connect, and serve. At Interswitch, we see digitalisation as a powerful enabler that not only drives efficiency but also expands our ability to reach previously underserved communities, fostering a more inclusive and connected financial ecosystem across Nigeria.

“Our commitment is to harness this digital shift through partnerships, cutting-edge solutions, and platforms like TechConnect, where industry leaders can come together to chart the future of financial services. By embracing emerging technologies with a focus on accessibility and resilience, we aim to shape a financial landscape that empowers communities, supports growth, and sets the foundation for future generations to thrive.”

The day’s agenda included thought-provoking discussions on the role of data, AI, and cybersecurity in financial services, alongside a compelling panel session, “Building Financial Resilience: The Intersection of Banks, Fintechs, and OFIs in Fostering Sector Growth.”

During this session, industry leaders examined how integrating traditional banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions can strengthen Nigeria’s financial sector amid evolving challenges. The Abuja event offered a valuable networking platform, allowing professionals and innovators to connect and explore partnerships.

With TechConnect set to proceed to Ibadan and conclude with a highly anticipated grand finale in Lagos, these gatherings spark actionable strategies and deepen dialogue around sustainable growth, emerging trends, and collaborative approaches essential to Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

As Interswitch’s TechConnect series advances, each stop builds on the previous one, reflecting Interswitch’s commitment to a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready digital finance landscape in Nigeria. The series reinforces the company’s dedication to driving innovation, fostering financial inclusion, and empowering financial institutions and entrepreneurs across the nation.