By Emmanuella Opara | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Ikeja Electric warns against illegal electricity connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electrical installations.

The company says the practices threaten lives, damage infrastructure and undermine reliable power supply.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities through designated telephone numbers and email channels.

MAIN STORY

Ikeja Electric has urged residents within its distribution network to report illegal electricity connections and meter tampering, warning that the practices pose safety risks and could damage critical power infrastructure.

The electricity distribution company issued the warning in a public advisory shared on its X handle on Wednesday, identifying illegal connections, meter bypasses and interference with electrical installations as threats to customers and the reliability of electricity supply.

The company said such practices could endanger lives, damage electricity infrastructure and expose other consumers to risks.

“Illegal electricity connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electrical installations come at a cost to everyone. They threaten lives, damage critical infrastructure and put other customers at risk,” Ikeja Electric stated.

It urged residents to remain vigilant and notify the company whenever they observe suspicious activities involving electricity installations.

The distribution company also provided reporting channels to encourage public participation in protecting its network.

Customers and other members of the public can report suspected illegal connections through 02-017000250 or 02-012272940. Reports can also be sent to its customer care email address, customercare@ikejaelectric.com.

Ikeja Electric reiterated that cooperation from residents was necessary to improve safety and protect electricity infrastructure across its distribution network.

THE ISSUES

Illegal electricity connections and meter bypasses pose challenges to electricity distribution companies because they expose consumers and workers to electrical hazards and can damage distribution infrastructure.

Meter tampering and unauthorised connections also undermine the integrity of electricity consumption records and the billing system.

Ikeja Electric’s advisory places emphasis on public reporting as part of efforts to identify and address such practices. However, the company did not disclose the number of illegal connections detected or the extent of infrastructure damage associated with electricity theft.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Illegal electricity connections, meter bypasses and tampering with electrical installations come at a cost to everyone. They threaten lives, damage critical infrastructure and put other customers at risk,” Ikeja Electric stated.

“Help us protect the electricity network. If you notice any illegal connection or suspicious activity, spot it, report it!” Ikeja Electric urged.

“Together, we can promote a safer and more reliable electricity network,” Ikeja Electric added.

WHAT’S NEXT

Residents are expected to use the telephone numbers and email address provided by Ikeja Electric to report suspected electricity theft, illegal connections and interference with electrical installations.

BOTTOM LINE

Ikeja Electric is seeking greater public cooperation in tackling illegal connections and meter tampering, warning that protecting electricity infrastructure is essential to consumer safety and reliable power distribution.