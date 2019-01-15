IGP Ibrahim Idris Set to Retire, Presidency Shortlists Replacement

The presidency has shortlisted an Assistant Inspector General of Police from Nasarawa State as a possible replacement of the retiring Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idris, who clocks 60 years on Jan. 15 paid “a bye-bye visit’’ to President Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the outcome of the closed door meeting between President Buhari and the IGP was not disclosed as at the time of filing this report.

According to reports, Idris is expected to retire from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

A source close to the presidency, who preferred not to be named, confirmed to NAN that a replacement to the retiring IGP would be named on Tuesday, among the shortlisted candidates.

One of the persons said to be on the on the shortlist is AIG Adamu Mohammed. If he gets the nod, it means the DIGs may be required to retire.

“Yes, the IGP Ibrahim Idris is retiring tomorrow and possibly an acting Inspector-General maybe named very soon.

“But I will advise that you wait for official statement to that effect,’’ the source maintained.

IGP Idris, who was appointed by President Buhari on June 21, 2016, replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on same day.

Idris enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.