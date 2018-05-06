ICT Stakeholder Calls for Increased Investment in telecom infrastructure to Boost broadband Access

Mr Bola Agboola, the Managing Director, Ximalog Global Solution, an ICT company says massive investment in telecom infrastructure by government and other stakeholders will boost broadband penetration.

Agboola made this call on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that broadband is a high-capacity transmission technique using a wide range of frequencies, which enables a large number of messages to be communicated simultaneously.

According to the National Broadband Plan of 2013 to 2018, the country is expected to attain 30 per cent broadband penetration by end of 2018.

Agboola said there was need to invest in the telecom sector to boost broadband penetration as Nigeria has the largest telecom market in Africa.

He said currently broadband penetration in the country stood at about 21 per cent, adding that increase in the broadband through investment would ensure growth in the sector.

“This will make internet services to be more efficient, reliable, affordable and available.

“ We are in the era where practically everything about humanity revolves around technology, especially the internet and its infrastructure.

“With the boom in mobile telecommunication platforms, it seems that the growth experienced in the country as it relates to broadband technology may not be limited to but surely will be in the mobile broadband infrastructure sector, ‘’ he said.

According to him, the telecom sector must work and grow so as to aid the massive transfer of data as in other sectors.

“Government at all level should make provision for incentives to operators that can lay fibre optic cables of broadband in the country so that they can expand their services and increase investment in the sector.

“There is also the need to overcome infrastructure and policy challenges that inhibit growth in the telecom sector or overcome the infrastructure challenge by using satellites networks, cables, digital subscriber lines etc, ‘’ Agboola said.

Agboola added that government should also promote the kind of services that would give room for more usage of broadband.