Ibom Air Sets ₦150bn Revenue Target For 2025

Ibom Air is aiming for a ₦150 billion profit in 2025, up from the ₦96 billion it recorded in 2024, as it positions to transform Nigeria’s airline business and expand across Africa. The airline’s CEO, George Uriesi, disclosed this during the Ibom Air Travel Agents Forum held on Friday in Lagos, noting that travel agents contributed six percent of the airline’s 2024 profit.

Uriesi said Ibom Air plans to join the Global Distribution System before the end of 2025 to enhance global visibility and enable travel agents to access its services from anywhere in the world.

On operational challenges, he explained that the airline has dedicated an aircraft to manage flight disruptions and cancellations, although this approach is not profitable. However, it is part of broader efforts to improve customer service.

Ibom Air has also concluded plans to expand its network to Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), Douala (Cameroon), and São Tomé and Príncipe from its Uyo terminal, which is set to operate as a regional hub upon completion.

“We are about to expand all over Africa. Very soon, we will start operating our new terminal, which was designed to support our strategy,” Uriesi said.

He also addressed concerns raised by travel agents, including issues around pricing, online discounts, paystack charges, and refund processes.

The forum, attended by members of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, and other industry stakeholders, also saw the presentation of certificates to travel agents who had actively engaged with the airline over the past six months.