How Hull City Almost Signed Ahmed Musa

Hull City coach Leonid Slutsky has revealed that the Championship side were “very close” to signing Ahmed Musa from Leicester City before the closure of the transfer window.

Slutsky, Musa’s former coach at CSKA Moscow, said the 24-year-old Nigerian did not make the move probably because he needed another chance to impress at Leicester.

The forward endured a difficult time in his first season with the Foxes, featuring in only 21 games, 14 of them as a substitute.

“We came very close to Musa, but not each decision depends on me or the club,” Slutsky told Hull Daily Mail.

“I think maybe he wants to prove himself at Leicester and he needs one more attempt. He thought a lot and finally his decision was to stay at Leicester.

“The final decision was at midday on deadline day and we didn’t have a chance to change Musa for another option.”

Musa was part of Nigeria’s squad that grabbed four points at the expense of Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers series.

He is hoping to secure a starting place in the English Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.