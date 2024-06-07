House Of Reps Pass N98.5bn 2024 FCT Supplementary Budget

In plenary on Thursday in Abuja, the House of Representatives approved a supplementary budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2024 statutory appropriation Act, amounting to N98.5 billion. The law was sponsored by Rep. Aliyu Betera, the Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, and it passed both its second and third readings.

“Recall that on May 16, at the plenary, a communication from the President was read in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” Betara stated.

According to him, the communication requested approval for a N98.5 million supplemental budget to the FCTA’s 2024 Statutory Appropriations Act. He claims that this is to make room for more FCT Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) inflows.rate reductions.

“By Sections 62, 80, 88, 89, and 299 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the House Committee met with the Minister and other relevant officials of FCT,” he said.

The House subsequently adopted the report of the committee on FCT on a bill for an Act to authorise the issuance from the statutory revenue fund of the FCTA account to the sum of N98.5 billion.