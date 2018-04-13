Herdsmen Killings: Fayose Condemns Buhari for Blaming Gaddafi

Peter Ayodele Fayose, the executive Governor of Ekiti State, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for blaming herdsmen killings in the north on former Libyan President, Late Muammar Gaddafi.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday Buhari publicly announced that late Muammar Gaddafi contributed immensely to the massacre in Nigeria.

“The problem is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region. These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms. We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram,” the President said.

In a statement released and signed by his media aide (Lere Olayinka) on Thursday, Fayose described the President’s comment as an “international embarrassment”.

“It is embarrassingly shameful that the President has taken his blame game to the international level by blaming the dead for his cluelessness,” he said.

“Very soon, President Buhari will blame those who elected him for his failure.”

“Meanwhile, Nigerians are accusing President Buhari and his government of complicity in the herdsmen killings and all that the President could do in response is to blame Gaddafi, who became history seven years ago? This is no doubt another international embarrassment from a President who knows nothing other than to blame people for his own failure.

“Methinks those handling the President should see to it he is prevented from speaking outside Nigeria without a prepared speech.

“The other time, he went to Germany to embarrass Nigeria by referring to the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, as ‘President Michelle of West Germany,” the statement added.

Also addressing the state of killings in the country by herdsmen, Kola Ologbodinya, spokesperson of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) decried the President’s ‘blame game’.

“For Buhari to have run to Archbishop Justin Welby to declare that the insurgents and marauders pillaging the people are fighters from late Muammah Gadaffi’s Libya, confirmed the position of Nigerians that President Buhari was incapable of handling the security challenges of our nation,” the PDP Spokesperson said.