Healthy Food Outlet SoFresh Joins Jumia Food Platform

Jumia Food Nigeria has added So Fresh, Nigeria’s leading fresh food chain, to its ever-growing catalogue of restaurants on its platform. This is in a bid to promote healthy living among Nigerians. The announcement was made on 26th June at a joint press conference held by the two companies at So Fresh Ogudu branch located at 40b, Ogudu Road, Ojota, Lagos.

Guy Futi, the Managing Director of Jumia Food said the company’s commitment to promoting and encouraging a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians necessitated the partnership.

“As a business, we are always looking for new ways to serve our customers, such as through a partnership like this. I am particularly excited with So Fresh because this is an opportunity for us to support and sustain healthy lifestyle among Nigerians through the consumption of fresh foods which customers can now order from So Fresh on Jumia Food.

“We remain focused on putting all our efforts into growing the business and becoming the largest on-demand platform in Nigeria”, Futi said.

In his remarks, Goke Balogun, the chief executive officer of So Fresh said the partnership agreement will help So Fresh leverage Jumia Food’s visibility to grow the brand. So Fresh was founded in 2010 as Fruitivegies, changed its name to So Fresh in 2013 and currently has 9 outlets in Lagos.

“This is a natural partnership because Jumia Food is the leading and most reliable online food delivery platform in Nigeria while So Fresh is the number 1 healthy food chain in the country. We pioneered the healthy food industry in Nigeria and Jumia Food will help us deliver meals to our customers from the convenience of their homes and offices,” noted Balogun

He further reiterated that this partnership will reinforce So Fresh’s mission to change the eating habits of Nigerian citizens, inspiring them to live fresh and live healthily.

“We will actively continue to drive our expansion across Lagos and other parts of the country and in the long run, this will enable more people to get on the healthy eating lifestyle. We, therefore, assure our customers that we are constantly striving to attain the highest standards in food safety, quality and most importantly customer satisfaction,” Balogun said.