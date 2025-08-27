Grimsby Stun Manchester United In Dramatic EFL Cup Penalty Shootout

Manchester United crashed out of the EFL Cup in shocking fashion on Wednesday night, as fourth-tier Grimsby Town pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history. The Mariners triumphed 12–11 in a nail-biting penalty shootout after the match ended 2–2 in regulation time.

Grimsby stunned the Premier League giants early in the game, surging into a commanding 2–0 lead within the first half-hour through goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren. The League Two side looked destined for a famous victory, with their relentless pressing and sharp attacking moves rattling the visitors.

United, however, mounted a late response. Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo ignited hopes of a comeback with his first goal for the club in the 75th minute. Captain Harry Maguire then rose highest to head home a dramatic equaliser, sending the tie into a tense penalty showdown.

The shootout stretched into sudden death as both sides converted spot-kicks with remarkable composure. But the decisive moment came when Mbeumo, who had earlier sparked United’s rally, missed his penalty. That error handed Grimsby the chance to seal a historic win, and they duly delivered, sparking euphoric celebrations among the home supporters at Blundell Park.

The result heaps more pressure on United manager Ruben Amorim, whose side have now suffered another early exit in domestic competition. For Grimsby, it was a night to remember—a statement victory that will be talked about for years, as they dumped one of English football’s most decorated clubs out of the League Cup.

Details to follow…