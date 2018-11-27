Governor Wike Dismisses 3 Media Chiefs

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has sacked the Managing Directors of three television and radio stations in the state because they refused to attend a meeting of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) led by the Chairman, Mr John Momoh.

The stations whose chief executives were sacked are the Rivers State Television, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.

Wike said he was embarrassed that none of the state-owned broadcasting agencies honoured the meeting, ChannelsTV reports.

He, however, charged the BON to always stand on the side of the people and speak the truth concerning the issues in the country at all times.

On his part, the BON Chairman stated that the organisation will remain apolitical at all times.

He further stated that as Chairman of BON and Channels Media Group, he has no intentions whatsoever, to meddle in politics.

BON is holding its 71st General Assembly in the state, which will be focusing on raising the bar in the digitalization of the broadcast industry.

Momoh, therefore, urged the Governor to invest in the state’s broadcasting outfits in that regard.