Governor Abiodun Presents ₦1.054 Trillion 2025 Budget To Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State presents a ₦1.054 trillion budget proposal for 2025 to the State House of Assembly, labeling it the “Budget of Hope and Prosperity.” The budget focuses on capital projects, economic growth, and improving social infrastructure across the state.

The proposed budget allocates ₦600.98 billion to capital expenditure and ₦453.56 billion to recurrent spending. Key funding components include:

Personnel costs: ₦120.1 billion

₦120.1 billion Consolidated revenue charges: ₦37.49 billion

₦37.49 billion Public debt servicing: ₦76.07 billion

₦76.07 billion Overhead costs: ₦219.86 billion

Governor Abiodun outlines several projects for 2025, including the renovation of hospitals, upgrading 80 primary healthcare centers, extending metro rail lines (redline, blueline, and purpleline), and constructing roads, fire stations, and the Ogun Lodge Government House in Abuja.

Projected revenue streams include:

Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS): ₦120.97 billion

₦120.97 billion Federal statutory allocations, including VAT: ₦228.06 billion

₦228.06 billion Capital receipts (loans, grants, etc.): ₦472.66 billion

₦472.66 billion Revenue from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs): ₦193.85 billion

Funds are allocated to critical sectors:

Education: ₦117.83 billion (17%)

Health: ₦134.54 billion (13%)

Infrastructure: ₦284.46 billion (27%)

Social protection: ₦39.84 billion (4%)

The governor emphasizes that the budget prioritizes ongoing projects, revenue generation, and job creation to align with Ogun State’s development agenda. He highlights the 2024 budget performance, noting a 79% revenue achievement and 56% expenditure execution as of September 2024, underscoring the state’s fiscal discipline.

The 2025 budget surpasses the ₦703.028 billion allocated for 2024, which focused on capital expenditure and employment-driven initiatives. Governor Abiodun reaffirms his administration’s commitment to addressing socio-economic challenges and driving sustainable growth in Ogun State.