Gov. Diri Gives N80,000 New Minimum Wage For Bayelsa State

Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has authorized N80,000 as the new minimum salary for workers in the state’s public sector, effective November 1, 2024.

Governor Diri also authorized an increase in retired workers’ monthly pensions, as well as N7 billion to eliminate outstanding gratuity liabilities. His spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that the Bayelsa governor appreciated the difficult times that workers in the state are experiencing as the cost of living rises.

The statement read: “To address the harsh times and in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment Act 2024), the Prosperity Administration of His Excellency Senator Douye Diri has approved the sum of N80,000 as minimum wage for the state’s workers

“Governor Diri also approved an increase in the monthly pension of state retirees.

“The related consequential adjustments for the various sectors, as agreed with the leadership of Labour in the state, will be implemented.

“To further ameliorate the challenges of our retired senior citizens, His Excellency also approved the payment and reduction of the outstanding gratuity liabilities by seven billion naira.”

Governor Diri appreciated the workers and their leadership for their understanding, patience, and commitment to the policies and programs of the Prosperity Government.