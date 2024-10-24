Google Introduces AI For Cybersecurity Program To Support Global Startup Growth

Google announces the launch of its AI for Cybersecurity program under the Google for Startups Growth Academy, aimed at fostering global startup innovation in the cybersecurity space. The initiative provides a platform for AI-driven startups focused on enhancing cybersecurity, helping them grow, scale, and reach international markets.

The program offers founders and marketing leaders from high-potential startups access to Google’s products, best practices, and a global network. Applications for the 2025 cohort are now open, with a deadline set for December 3, 2024.

Program Details

The AI for Cybersecurity program targets early-stage startups (Seed to Series A) that leverage artificial intelligence to tackle cybersecurity challenges such as threat prevention, detection, and analysis. Over a three-month period, selected participants will benefit from workshops led by Google and industry experts, covering strategy, sales, partnerships, and more.

Startups will also gain access to mentorship and practical resources to help scale in a competitive landscape, with continued support from Google after the program concludes.

Eligibility Criteria

To participate, startups must:

Be in the Seed to Series A stage with demonstrated readiness for global expansion.

Utilize AI technology to address cybersecurity issues.

Show traction through funding, user growth, or revenue.

Offer a scalable product with potential for significant market impact.

Participation Benefits

Participants will receive tailored growth strategies, access to Google’s tools, and ongoing mentorship beyond the program’s duration. The program includes in-person kickoff and graduation events, with location details to be announced.

Interested startups can apply through the official Google for Startups Growth Academy webpage.