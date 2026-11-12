Gombe expands digital learning programme to 764 schools, targets 100,000 pupils

By Emmanuella Opara | November 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

Gombe State has extended its Digital Personalised Learning programme to 764 public schools, targeting more than 100,000 pupils.

The expansion follows a pilot phase that reached over 1,000 learners and improved the digital capacity of 285 teachers and 25 SUBEB staff.

The initiative uses digital devices and tailored lessons to improve foundational literacy and numeracy.

The state says funding processes are underway to support the programme’s implementation.

MAIN STORY

Gombe State Government has expanded its Digital Personalised Learning programme to 764 public schools, with more than 100,000 pupils expected to benefit from the initiative aimed at improving foundational literacy and numeracy.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Aisha Maigari, announced the expansion on Thursday during its flag-off at Mu’azu Bolari Primary School in Gombe. The event also included training for teachers and head teachers who will implement the programme.

Maigari said the state had made a legal commitment to the initiative, which is supported by education technology organisation EIDU, while awaiting the release of funds.

“The Gombe State Government has made a legal commitment to this programme, and what we are awaiting is the disbursement of the funds. The necessary processes are already underway,” she said.

She disclosed that the pilot phase reached more than 1,000 learners and strengthened the digital capacity of over 285 teachers and 25 members of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

The commissioner expressed confidence that the expansion would improve digital learning and pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

The Executive Chairman of Gombe SUBEB, Prof. Hassan Bello, said the decision to extend the programme followed positive results recorded during the pilot phase, including improvements in learner engagement, confidence and foundational learning.

“The success of the pilot is what has given birth to today’s scale-up. We are no longer experimenting; we are expanding what works, so that many more of our children across Gombe State can benefit from quality, personalised learning,” Bello said.

He explained that the programme uses digital devices and structured learning materials to deliver lessons according to each pupil’s ability and learning pace, with immediate feedback to support progress.

Bello stressed that the technology would complement teachers rather than replace them, urging participating educators to guide pupils during learning sessions and ensure the devices were properly managed.

He added that SUBEB would strengthen monitoring and supervision in partnership with EIDU, the Universal Basic Education Commission and other development partners.

The training programme is expected to prepare teachers and head teachers to deploy the learning system across the 764 schools.

THE ISSUES

The expansion increases the programme’s reach considerably, but its success will depend on effective implementation across the participating schools.

One immediate concern is funding. Although the state says it has made a legal commitment to the programme, Maigari disclosed that it is still awaiting disbursement of the funds required for implementation.

The initiative will also require sustained teacher support, proper management of digital devices and effective monitoring to ensure pupils benefit from the personalised lessons.

While the pilot recorded improvements in learner engagement and foundational skills, the source report does not provide detailed assessment figures showing the scale of those gains.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Gombe State Government has made a legal commitment to this programme, and what we are awaiting is the disbursement of the funds. The necessary processes are already underway.”

Prof. Aisha Maigari, Gombe State Commissioner for Education.

“The success of the pilot is what has given birth to today’s scale-up. We are no longer experimenting; we are expanding what works, so that many more of our children across Gombe State can benefit from quality, personalised learning.”

Prof. Hassan Bello, Executive Chairman of Gombe SUBEB.

WHAT’S NEXT

Teachers and head teachers are expected to undergo training ahead of the programme’s implementation in the 764 schools. The state is also awaiting the disbursement of funds, while SUBEB plans to strengthen monitoring with EIDU, UBEC and other development partners.

BOTTOM LINE

Gombe is extending its digital learning initiative to 764 public schools in a bid to reach more than 100,000 pupils, but funding, teacher readiness and effective supervision will be important to delivering the expected improvements in foundational education.