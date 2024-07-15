Geregu Power Increases Profit By 149% In H1-2024

Likewise, revenue from capacity charges increased to N29.841 billion in the same period from N13.045 billion. Its sales costs accelerated faster to N39.203 billion in the first half of the year, up by 137.07% year on year from N16.536 billion 12 months earlier.

In the last The first half of 2024 saw a 149% year-over-year increase in profitability for Geregu Power Plc, according to information from its unaudited financial statement for 2024 that was filed to the Nigerian Exchange.

The electricity-generating company saw a 132.53% year-over-year increase in income to N80.677 billion in the first half of 2024 from N36.696 billion in the same time the previous year.

Throughout the period, the company’s capacity charges and energy sales both saw sharp increases, which contributed to its better topline performance. By the conclusion of the first half of 2024, energy sales had increased from N21.651 billion in H1-2023 to N50.835 billion, a 135% annual increase.In one year, the company’s other income shrank to less than N2 million from N11.34 million. Geregu Power also saw a steep surge in impairment losses on financial assets, up from N1.9 billion to more than N6 billion in the first half of 2024.

Its unaudited financial statement showed that operating income surged by about 120% year on year to settle at N30.412 billion from N13.855 billion. The power company’s bottom line was, however, bolstered by reduced net finance costs in the period. This was made possible by lower finance costs amidst relatively stable finance income.

Geregu Power reported that its net finance costs declined to N260 million from more than N1.56 billion 12 months earlier. Its lower finance costs were attributed to reduced interest payments on borrowings and on its local bond.

The company’s profit before tax came in at N30.152 billion in the first half of the year, translating to a 145% year-on-year surge when compared with N12.292 billion in pretax profit in the first half of 2023. Geregu Power tax provision increased strongly by 139% year on year to N10.139 billion from N4.238 billion in the corresponding period in 2023.

At the end of the first half of 2024, Geregu Power posted N20.013 billion as profit after tax, up by 148.5% year on year from N8.053 billion reported in H1-2023.