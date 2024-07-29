Full List: Meet All 28 Housemates In BBNaija Season 9

With a theme of “No Loose Guard,” 14 pairs and 28 housemates kicked off the ninth season of BBNaija.

Known as Zinwe, together with Zion, Chinwe was the first housemate unveiled on Sunday during the debut program. Femi and Michky, also known as the Radicals, came after them.

In addition, there are Wanni x Handi, Beta, Ndi Nnee, and Shatoria.

Full List of BBNaija season 9 housemates duos

Zinwe

Radicals

Shatoria

Ndi Nnee

Wanni and Handi

Beta

Chekas

Doublekay

Streeze

Nelita

Tami

Mbadiwe

Aces

Flourish

The season promises exciting twists designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the next 10 weeks.

It is the first time in the history of the BBNaija show that housemates compete as duos.

The grand prize for BBNaija season 9 is a spectacular ₦100 million, which includes a cash prize and an SUV, with additional sponsored prizes to be announced.