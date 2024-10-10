FULL LIST: Covenant University Wins Nigeria’s Best University For 2024

Covenant University Ranks Best Varsity In Nigeria, Top 7 In Africa 

Covenant University has once again topped the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. The ranking, which evaluates colleges based on a variety of performance measures, put the Ota-based university ahead of other prominent Nigerian universities, maintaining its status as a higher education leader.

The rankings, which included 1,907 universities from 108 countries, evaluated the institutions using 18 performance factors in five major areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international orientation.

CU emerged as Nigeria’s top, surpassing the University of Ibadan, the Federal University of Technology Akure, and the University of Lagos, which finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

The 2024 list also reflected a shift in the global higher education landscape, with more than 134 million citations from 16.5 million research publications analyzed and survey responses from over 68,000 scholars collected globally.

Other Nigerian universities making the top ten include Bayero University, University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Afe Babalola University. The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, also earned a spot in the top tier, securing 10th place.

See the full list

  1. Covenant University
  2. University of Ibadan
  3. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  4. University of Lagos
  5. Bayero University
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  8. Afe Babalola University
  9. University of Benin
  10. Federal University ofAgriculture, Abeokuta
  11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  12. Lagos State University
  13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  14. Obafemi Awolowo University
  15. University of Port Harcourt
  16. Abia State University
  17. Akwa Ibom State University
  18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike
  19. Babcock University
  20. Baze University
  21. Bells University of Technology
  22. Benson Idaho University
  23. Delta State University, Abraka
  24. Edo State University, Uzairue
  25. Edwin Clarke University
  26. Elizade University
  27. Evangel University, Akaeze
  28. Federal University of Kashere
  29. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
  30. Federal University of Technology, Minnesota
  31. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  32. Fountain University
  33. Landmark University
  34. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  35. Niger Delta University
  36. Plateau State University, Bokkos
  37. Thomas Adewumi University
  38. Veritas University, Abuja
  39. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kan
Nigeria Attracts South Korean Investment in Refining Sector

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR