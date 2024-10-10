FULL LIST: Covenant University Wins Nigeria’s Best University For 2024

Covenant University has once again topped the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. The ranking, which evaluates colleges based on a variety of performance measures, put the Ota-based university ahead of other prominent Nigerian universities, maintaining its status as a higher education leader.

The rankings, which included 1,907 universities from 108 countries, evaluated the institutions using 18 performance factors in five major areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international orientation.

CU emerged as Nigeria’s top, surpassing the University of Ibadan, the Federal University of Technology Akure, and the University of Lagos, which finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

The 2024 list also reflected a shift in the global higher education landscape, with more than 134 million citations from 16.5 million research publications analyzed and survey responses from over 68,000 scholars collected globally.

Other Nigerian universities making the top ten include Bayero University, University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Afe Babalola University. The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, also earned a spot in the top tier, securing 10th place.

