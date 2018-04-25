Five Simple Ways to Heal Cracked Lips

If you have had the unpleasant experience of having a chapped lip, there is a likely chance you would have had an intimate relationship with a lip balm than your significant other. Chapped lips occur when the skin on the lips becomes very dry. The lips may hurt, crack, and even bleed in severe cases.

But, why does this happen frequently like clockwork? And what can you really do to prevent and treat it? Jumia Nigeria, your trusted online store will give you salient tips on how get rid of your chapped lips

STOP LICKING YOUR LIPS!: While it might seem like a good idea at the time, running your tongue over your lips is the worst thing you can do for them. As your saliva dries, it takes more moisture from your skin. Reach for your lip balm instead.

WEAR THE RIGHT LIP BALM: Most people go out in the freezing cold with their hands, necks and feet bundled up—so imagine what that frosty wind does to the most delicate part of the face—the lips—when it’s left exposed. Feel free to protect your pucker with a generous layer of lip balm anytime you head out the door. Look for formulas with wheat-germ oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, shea butter, sunflower oil, or cottonseed oil to truly moisturize lips.

TRY B-SUPPLEMENTS: If you haven’t been eating the best diet lately, it could just be you simply need to focus on increasing B-rich foods or start popping a B-complex supplement to boost your levels.

DRINK A LOT OF WATER: You know water has tons of benefits for your body. One of those is to fight the dehydration that leads to chapped lips.

AVOID IRRITANTS: Several popular lip-balm ingredients aren’t really doing you any favors. Camphor, phenol, and menthol should be avoided, as they irritate and dry the lips out. This irritation can cause inflammation in lips, leading to the fuller pout—but at the cost of hydration.