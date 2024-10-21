FIRS Plans Nationwide Recruitment Of Tax Officers

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) reveals plans to initiate a nationwide recruitment drive for tax officers across Nigeria. Though applications have not yet opened, the agency announced on Monday that the recruitment aims to provide young graduates the opportunity to join the organization.

FIRS indicates that Nigerians will soon be able to apply for the roles of Officer II and Officer I through its official website. “We are searching for individuals with integrity, a strong desire to excel, and skills in analysis, problem-solving, and communication,” the agency states. Detailed instructions on application deadlines and procedures will be made available soon on the FIRS site.

While the specific eligibility requirements are still pending, FIRS encourages all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background, to apply.

Public Reaction to the FIRS Announcement

The recruitment news has generated a buzz on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Some Nigerians view the development positively, while others remain skeptical about its transparency.

User Ojo Samuel writes, “This is great. But I hope it’s not just a formality where only connected people benefit. I genuinely wish they handle it fairly.”

Similarly, another user, @ajaxsim1, comments, “If FIRS follows through with this recruitment in a fair and just manner, it will be a huge win for everyday Nigerians.”

However, skepticism persists. Mazi Vion Able Odogwu writes, “They’ve probably already hired people, and this is just to make the process look official. Don’t waste your time applying.”

Background Context

The FIRS recruitment drive comes just three months after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) announced its own hiring process. That announcement marked the first time in five years that NNPC publicly sought new staff, but it faced allegations of employment slot sales, which NNPC vehemently denied, asserting that the accusations were baseless and unrelated to their recruitment process.