FG Urges Nigerians to Buy Locally-Assembled CNG Vehicles

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to purchase locally-assembled Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles as part of efforts to alleviate pressure on the use of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel in the country.

Following the removal of fuel subsidy, the government allocated N100 billion for the acquisition of 5,500 CNG vehicles (including buses and tricycles), 100 electric buses, and over 20,000 CNG conversion kits. This initiative also aims to spur the development of CNG refilling and electric charging stations.

President Bola Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians to embrace the CNG initiative, which is seen as a more affordable and sustainable alternative to traditional fuels.

Oluwemimo Osanipin, Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), highlighted the cost-effectiveness of CNG during an assessment tour of the Lanre Shittu assembling plant in Lagos. He emphasized that CNG vehicles are significantly cheaper to run compared to petrol or diesel vehicles.

“My appeal to Nigerians is for all of us to start adopting this initiative and start buying Nigeria-assembled CNG vehicles. It will save us from more expenses. Just like we just heard from one of the engineers now, a 60k of CNG will cover more than 300 kilometres, if you compare that to a petrol or diesel-powered vehicle, you will know that CNG is good for Nigerians,” Osanipin said.

The NADDC DG assured that the government is committed to supporting local assemblers of CNG vehicles to ensure their success. This includes becoming one of their biggest customers, as evidenced by the presidential directive for all government ministries, departments, and agencies to purchase CNG-powered vehicles.

Osanipin also noted the progress in the local automobile industry, which is moving from merely assembling vehicles to producing car components. He mentioned ongoing developments at Lanre Shittu Motors, including new facilities for welding and painting.

Taiwo Shittu, Chief Executive Officer of Lanre Shittu Motors, endorsed the CNG initiative, noting that it could save motorists up to 75% of their fuel costs. He also stressed the importance of after-sales support and the availability of spare parts, which Lanre Shittu Motors has ensured with a parts store valued at over two billion naira.

“A lot of vehicles failed because they didn’t know that the after-sales is important, making parts available is important. It is not just about buying a car but putting into consideration how it will be fixed when it develops faults is also very important. Nigerians should not patronise any car that does not have an after-sales plan,” Shittu advised.

The Federal Government’s push for the adoption of locally-assembled CNG vehicles is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported fuels, support local manufacturing, and promote sustainable transportation solutions in Nigeria. With government backing and industry support, the initiative aims to provide economic and environmental benefits for the country.