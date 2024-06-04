FG Settles At More Than N60,000 As New Minimum Wage

More money will be paid than the N60,000 that the Federal Government first suggested as the new minimum wage. In response to the statewide strike called by organized labor, the government met with labor leaders on Monday night in Abuja to discuss the national minimum wage dispute. At that meeting, a decision was made.

The goal of the meeting, which took place on Monday night in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s office, was to break the deadlock and put an end to the strikes that had crippled numerous industries around the nation.

Following the meeting, a resolution was made stating that “The Nigerian President, who holds the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has pledged to establish a National Minimum Wage that exceeds N60,000, and the Tripartite Committee will convene daily for the next week to finalise an agreeable National Minimum Wage.”

Other resolutions were: “In recognition of the President’s commitment, the organised labour would immediately hold meetings of its organs to consider this new offer; and no worker would face victimisation as a consequence of participating in the industrial action.”

These resolutions were signed on behalf of the Federal Government by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Representing organized labor were the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

The NLC on Friday declared a nationwide indefinite strike starting at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024, due to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage above N60,000.

Ajaero announced the strike following failed negotiations between the government and organised labour.