FG Promises Affordable Housing For Low-Income Earners

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to making affordable housing accessible to low-income Nigerians.

During the 2024 Urban October and World Habitat Day event in Abuja, Dangiwa discussed the government’s focus on policies aimed at supporting lower-income individuals. World Habitat Day, organized by the United Nations, highlights efforts to improve urban living conditions globally.

This year’s theme is “Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future and Youth Leading Climate and Local Action for Cities.” The minister highlighted the National Social Housing Fund, which aims to help low-income Nigerians access affordable homes.

Dangiwa also shared that a new policy to encourage youth involvement in climate resilience and urban development has been launched. This initiative aims to make cities more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable by actively involving young people.

He emphasized the need to address challenges of urbanization, increase awareness of housing needs, and ensure sustainable urban living. Dangiwa noted that sustainable urban development requires cooperation from all sectors, with a focus on youth perspectives in city planning.

“The Federal Government is taking action to reduce the housing deficit, investing in housing and infrastructure under President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ cities and estate program,” he said.

This initiative will start by constructing 50,000 housing units in 14 states across Nigeria.

In addition, Dangiwa announced a green building workshop, in partnership with the World Bank, to promote sustainable building practices in housing projects.

Mr. Shehu Osidi, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), also committed to providing affordable housing loans for young Nigerians, supporting communities, and helping transform urban areas nationwide.