FG deploys digital export system to curb revenue leakages

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government will begin the second phase of the National Single Window (NSW) project on December 14, targeting export permits and regulatory approvals.

The first batch will cover permits issued by SON, NAFDAC and the Federal Produce Inspection Service.

Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings rose by 11.5 per cent to $6.1 billion in 2025, according to NEPC.

The government expects the digital platform to reduce delays, improve compliance and make export procedures easier for businesses.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government is extending its National Single Window (NSW) digital trade platform to export processes in a move aimed at reducing regulatory delays, improving compliance and curbing revenue leakages.

Mr Tola Fakolade, Project Director of the NSW, disclosed this on Thursday in Port Harcourt during the second phase export sensitisation engagement with stakeholders.

He said the second phase would commence on December 14, with the first batch covering export permits issued by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Federal Produce Inspection Service.

The second batch, which will involve processes handled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The NSW is a Federal Government initiative designed to bring trade documentation, permits and approvals from different government agencies onto a unified digital platform.

Fakolade said the first phase had already integrated the digital systems of regulatory agencies, allowing traders to submit licences and permits through the platform.

He added that the system had strengthened regulatory compliance by requiring users to meet applicable conditions before accessing relevant services.

According to him, feedback from participating agencies showed that the compliance requirements built into the platform had encouraged users to follow regulations, helping to reduce opportunities for revenue leakages.

The project has completed its User Acceptance Testing, while end-user training is scheduled to begin on Monday. Fakolade urged exporters and other stakeholders to participate in the training before implementation.

He said the project team had held sensitisation engagements in Enugu, Akure, Jos, Lagos and Port Harcourt, with Kano and Abuja scheduled for subsequent engagements.

The NSW team is also working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to use its database of registered exporters to support the rollout.

THE ISSUES

Exporting goods from Nigeria involves more than finding an overseas buyer and arranging transportation. Businesses must obtain permits, licences and certifications from government agencies, depending on the products they intend to export.

When these processes are handled through separate systems, exporters may have to deal with multiple agencies, submit similar information repeatedly and wait for different approvals before their goods can move.

These administrative requirements can increase the time and cost involved in completing export transactions. Delays may also affect delivery schedules and the ability of businesses to meet commitments to overseas customers.

The NSW is intended to address this problem by bringing relevant government processes together on one digital platform. Rather than navigating separate agency systems independently, exporters will be able to access integrated services through a common platform.

The compliance element is also important. By checking whether businesses have met regulatory requirements before granting access to services, the system could make it harder for exporters to bypass required procedures.

However, digitising the process will not automatically eliminate delays. Its effectiveness will depend on how well participating agencies integrate their systems, process applications and coordinate their activities. Exporters will also need adequate training and reliable access to the platform.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The second phase of the project, scheduled to commence on Dec. 14, is expected to eliminate the multiple bottlenecks, delays and revenue leakages that have long frustrated exporters.” – Tola Fakolade, NSW Project Director.

“Our objective is to ensure a seamless transition that simplifies processes rather than creates additional burdens for businesses.” – Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director, NEPC.

“The agencies are ready, but the stakeholders need to be aware of what is happening. That is why we are here to sensitise them and provide avenues for training.” – Aondona Fanyam, Controller in charge of Modernisation, Nigeria Customs Service.

WHAT’S NEXT

The first batch of export services is scheduled to go live on December 14, covering permits from SON, NAFDAC and the Federal Produce Inspection Service. Processes handled by the CBN are expected to follow in the first quarter of 2027.

The project team will also begin end-user training and continue its stakeholder engagement across the country.

Exporters will need to understand how the NSW relates to other trade procedures and systems, including the Trade Monitoring System (TRMS), Forms NXP and NCX, as well as registration, permit and certification requirements.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings increased by 11.5 per cent to $6.1 billion in 2025, while export volumes rose by 10 per cent to 8.02 million metric tonnes, according to NEPC.

The council also reported that Nigeria exported 281 non-oil products to 120 countries during the year.

The figures point to growing activity in the non-oil export sector, but sustaining that growth will require businesses to move goods through regulatory processes efficiently.

The NSW could help reduce the administrative burden on exporters, but its real value will be measured by whether businesses experience faster approvals, fewer repeated submissions and lower costs when the export phase becomes operational.