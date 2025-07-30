FG Applauds Dangote Refinery’s Engineering Excellence And Talent Development

The Federal Government has commended the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its world-class engineering accomplishments and its robust investment in developing Nigeria’s human capital, describing the project as a symbol of national pride and industrial ambition.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, gave the commendation during an official visit to the multi-billion-dollar refinery located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, according to a statement by the Dangote Group.

Dr Oduwole, a senior lecturer and policy expert, praised the dual emphasis of the facility on cutting-edge infrastructure and youth empowerment, noting that the refinery was not only a testament to Nigeria’s industrial potential but also a model for homegrown talent development.

“We are not just celebrating the scale of infrastructure—the bricks, mortar, and pipelines,” she said. “We are deeply inspired by the calibre of young Nigerians managing world-class equipment with skill and professionalism. Many of them have never left the country, yet they operate at par with global standards. That is something truly remarkable.”

The Minister also lauded Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his vision and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

“Listening to Alhaji Dangote speak about this project is a masterclass in possibility. This refinery is not just a facility—it is a bold declaration that world-class innovation can and does happen in Nigeria,” she added.

During a presentation to the minister, Vice President of Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Edwin Devakumar, highlighted the refinery’s capacity and impact.

He noted that the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) single-train refinery—the largest of its kind globally—produces Euro-V grade petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene. According to him, the refinery is capable of meeting Nigeria’s entire domestic demand for refined petroleum products, with excess available for export.

Devakumar emphasised the refinery’s advanced environmental compliance systems, self-sufficient marine terminal for crude offtake and product loading, and a 435-megawatt power generation capacity—enough to meet the electricity needs of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, which serves five states.

“In executing both the petroleum refinery and petrochemical complex directly as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor, we achieved a rare global feat,” he said.

He added that over 60,000 skilled Nigerians were employed during the construction phase, many of whom have since gained international experience, including in the UAE, contributing to Nigeria’s human capital export and foreign remittance inflow.

The company’s approach to workforce development has earned it accolades from several national bodies. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), led by Executive Secretary Felix Ogbe, recently commended Dangote Industries for its investment in engineering capacity.

Similarly, a coalition of leading engineering organisations—comprising the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), the Association of Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)—also praised the active engagement of Nigerian professionals in the refinery’s construction, commissioning, and operations during a tour of the facility.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, now hailed as a transformative project, is expected to drastically reduce Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports, enhance energy security, and contribute significantly to national economic growth.