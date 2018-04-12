Federal Government Spends N5b on Irrigation, Social Amenities in Jigawa State

The Federal Government says it is expending over N5 billion on rehabilitation and expansion of irrigation schemes, construction of access roads and provision of ancillary social infrastructures in Jigawa state. These projects are being executed under the Agricultural Transformation Support Programme (ATSP).

ATSP Coordinator in charge of Kano/Jigawa states Mr Auwalu Ado, stated this after inspecting some of the projects in Auyo and Gwaram local government areas of the state

Mr. Ado said that the projects are being carried out in Auyo, Gwaram, Kiyawa, Miga and Malammadori local government areas of the state.

He explained that the projects include the construction of four primary schools, two community markets, two health facilities, four motorised boreholes and overhead tanks, five hand pumps, toilets and incinerators in the selected areas.

The coordinator added that construction of 44 kilometer feeder roads cutting across the benefiting local government areas was also part of the projects.

“What we intend to do to transform agriculture, particularly in Jigawa, is that we are saddled with the construction of four primary schools, two community markets and two health facilities.

“Others are provision of four motorized boreholes and overhead tanks, five hand pumps, toilets and incinerators in the five participating local government areas.

“We are also saddled with the construction of 44 kilometer feeder roads to cut across the five LGAs,” the coordinator said.

Ado said the major part of the projects is the development and rehabilitation of irrigation Scheme pointing out that 70 per cent of the total cost of the project goes into the development of irrigation scheme.

He further noted that the selected schemes for development and rehabilitation in the state include Kalgwai irrigation scheme in Auyo LGA, adding that “It is a brand new scheme which we are going to construct”.

Others, he said were the construction and rehabilitation as well as expansion of Agufa irrigation scheme in Miga LGA in addition to rehabilitation and expansion of additional land of Sakawa irrigation scheme in Gwaram LGA.

The coordinator pointed out that the design of the projects and bidding processes have since been completed.

“We are just waiting for approval from African Development Bank (AfDB) to give us the go ahead to commence the procurement process.

Some of the completed projects include a primary school in Auyo village, health facilities in Arki village and a paddy rice market also in Auto.

In his remarks, the Team Leader of the midterm review of the ATSP, Dr Samuel Eremie, said the project is jointly funded by AfDB, Federal Government and seven participating states Jigawa inclusive.

Mr. Eremie, who expressed satisfaction with progress made so far in the implementation of the projects, however expressed concern over undue delay of some of the construction works.

“We see a lot of progress being made so far in the implementation of the targeted activities but we noticed some of the construction works have been unduly delayed.

“This is one area where we want to discuss further with the coordinator and the contractor to expedite action so that these facilities can be completed early enough for use by the targeted beneficiaries,” he said.