FEC Okays N4 billion Funding for Kwara -Osun State Road Project Completion

The federal executive council has approved N4 billion for the completion of the road connecting Kwara and Osun states.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, made this known to state house correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Fashola said part of the road contract was awarded by the previous administration.

“They relate first to Ajase/Epo/Offa/Erinle road in Kwara; that is the road that connects Kwara and Osun,” Fashola said.

“The approval was for the 18km section that completes the entire length of 26 km of the road. All that was awarded in the previous administration was just 8km of 26km.

“So, what we have done now is to award the 18km so that the full stretch of 26km is now under contract for the purpose of completion.

“That comes to a sum of N4.027billion for the 18km stretch; the previous contract is still going on, so, this is an addendum to that contract.”

The minister said the second road project approved by the council was that of Osogbo-Ilesa road, adding that the contract, awarded in 2012, was not funded.

According to him, the current administration has done 76 percent of the entire project.

“What we awarded today was a variation of N825million. This is to expand the original contract by three kilometres go link Osogbo town– the built-up section because it is supposed to by-pass the town,” he said.

“This is the 3.4km that the governor requested when I went on the nation-wide road tour. He asked that we should help connect to Osogbo town.

“So, going through procurement and all of that we finally got the approval today for N825million to include that part.”

