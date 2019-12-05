Court Adjourns Planned Arraignment of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Till February 2020

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday adjourned till February 13, 2020, the planned arraignment of the Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, following his absence in court.

First defendant Ubah and Second defendant Capital Oil are facing an alleged N135bn fraud charge filed against them by the Federal Government.

The government’s counsel, Kunle Adegoke, informed Justice Nicolas Oweibo of a pending four counts charge pressed against the defendants and prayed the court to accept same for the purposes of plea.

But Ubah’s counsel, Olisa Agbakoba SAN, opposed the prayer.

Agbakoba said Ubah had not been served with the charge.

He also told the court that a mediation move is ongoing to resolve the case out court “since it is all about money.”

On his part, Counsel to the 2nd defendant, Ajibola Oluyede, confirmed that his client had been served.

“That is why we have filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the competence of this charge,” Oluyede said.

Responding, Adegoke warned that if the defendant was trying to avoid arraignment, the government would not hesitate to ask for an arrest warrant to compel him to court.

In a bench ruling, Justice Oweibo said that in as much that the prosecution failed to produce the defendant in court, the case stands adjourned till February 13, 2020.

