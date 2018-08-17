FCT Minister Launches MSME Council

FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated the FCT Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Council.

The minister, who was represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka C. Ohaa, said the council would coordinate the implementation of the National Policy on MSMEs as well as provide linkages and synergy among all stakeholders with the goal of ensuring the effective execution of the National Enterprise Development Programme (NEDEP).

“The council would facilitate efforts by the current administration to improve Nigeria’s rating in the Global Ease of Doing Business scale and also drive poverty alleviation and create jobs,” he said

The Managing Director of Abuja Enterprise Agency, Malam Muhammad Arabi Tukur said the council will help the creation of an enabling environment to facilitate the development of MSMEs clusters, infrastructure upgrades, access to finance and MSMEs capacity building amongst others.

The council, expected to be chaired by the FCT permanent secretary, has membership drawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other agencies while the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) will serve as its secretariat.