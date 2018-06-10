Fayose Advises Obasanjo to Set the Record Straight with FG

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s not to raise the alarm but should come forward and clear his name.

Fayose is reacting to the former President’s allegations that the Federal Government is plotting to silence him, using false witnesses to indict and possibly arrest him.

“There is no need to raise alarm. Obasanjo at a time said President Buhari is best for Nigeria. So now, President Buhari is telling the whole world that Obasanjo stole money. Obasanjo should go and clear his name,” he said.

The state governor also wondered why former President Obasanjo is afraid. He claimed that Obasanjo in his book, ‘My Watch’, said he preferred to be jailed by President Buhari instead of being jailed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Since Obasanjo himself said he preferred to be jailed by Buhari and worked for his enthronement, the President can hasten his arrest and imprisonment.

“What is he afraid of?”

Fayose who was speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday added that former President Obasanjo started the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and therefore should not be afraid of being probed over alleged funds mismanagement.