Falz Defies MURIC’s Call to Take Down “This is Nigeria” Video

Nigerian pop star and actor, Falz the Bahd Guy has reacted over Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) group’s threat to take him to court because of the controversy surrounding his music video titled ‘This is Nigeria.’

MURIC had in a statement signed by its director, Ishaq Akintola, stated that it is offended that some girls dressed in hijab were dancing ‘shaku shaku’ in the music video.

Falz speaking through his management in a chat with Premium Times noted that he is ready for any legal action they want to take against him.

“We have nothing to say. We are [neither] withdrawing the video nor commenting on their claims .If they have any grievance [against the video], they can head to court and we will meet them,” the artiste’s manager, Femi Soro said.

However MURIC in its statement said the video is spiteful and intended to denigrate Islam and Muslims.

“MURIC rejects Falz’ explanation that the girls in hijab in his ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance symbolize the Chibok girls because nothing in the video indicates that the girls represent the Chibok girls,” the statement read.