England To Play In Euro 2024 Final, Watkins Late goal Crushes Netherlands Dreams

Ollie Watkins’ incredible last-minute goal gave England a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, securing their spot in the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday.

Xavi Simons punished Declan Rice in possession during a brilliant start in Dortmund with an incredible long-range shot.

However, Harry Kane was fouled in the penalty area by Denzel Dumfries, and the Three Lions replied, exactly as they did against Switzerland before still needing penalties to get to the semi-finals.

The Bayern Munich striker dispatched the controversial spot kick, which Gary Neville labelled “a disgrace” amid intense debate in the ITV studio, after a lengthy VAR review and Phil Foden’s sublime skill almost put Gareth Southgate’s side into the lead.

As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins, on for Kane, smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.