Emerhor Denies arrest by DSS

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has sent a rejoinder to a news report titled; ‘DSS arrests Emerhor for breach of security at Eagle Square.’

The rejoinder reads:

“My attention has been drawn to report on social media and online news outlets that the Leader of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress and Chairman of the Management Board of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor was arrested by men of the DSS earlier today when he joined delegation of Urhobo leaders on a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to state it that there is no iota of truth in the stories on Emerhor’s purported arrest. Emerhor as a respected Businessman of international repute and Politician has committed no crime to warrant his arrest.

“The story emanated from those who are scared of his growing popularity and profile.

We call on our teeming supporters, friends, associates and the general public to totally ignore this fake and malicious news.”