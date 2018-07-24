Ekweremadu Gets EFCC Summon over Alleged Money Laundering Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Deputy Senate President Ike Ekeweremadu over an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency in a letter dated July 24, 2018, requested that the Ekweremadu should appear at their office by 10:00 am on the same date.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report and interview the undersigned at 5, Fomela Street Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent II, Abuja on Tuesday 24th July 2018 at 10:00 am prompt.

“This request is made in pursuant to section 38 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act, 2004,” the letter read in part.

This commission in the letter said Ekeweremadu is being invited because his name featured prominently in the case which they are currently investigating, hence the invitation to obtain certain clarifications from him