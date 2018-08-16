EKEDC Urges Customers to Make Electronic payments in Bills Settlement

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has urged its customers to embrace modern electronic payment platforms for electricity consumed, as it works towards eliminating cash payment.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Esenwa, disclosed this in Lagos, saying the effort was aimed at reducing payment queues at some of the EKEDC offices. According to him, embracing electronic payment option would make customers to enjoy convenience.

Esenwa enjoined customers to take advantage of new multiple payment channels being provided by the company to ensure convenient and seamless payments and purchase of tokens.He explained that the new payment options were designed to offer all customers security, greater convenience and choice, and also intended to make the payment process more efficient.

According to Esenwa, the company is working towards discontinuing the receipt of cash payment in its offices because of the many robust options provided to customers to pay electricity bills.He said: “There is really no need to come to the office for payment. Customers will save themselves from the inconvenience of being defrauded if they always make payments through our approved channels and collect their receipts.

“By expanding our payment platforms, customers can now make payments and purchase tokens seamlessly by using scratch card vouchers. These are sold by vendors and agents across its networks. An example is Quick Teller which can be accessed on mobile devices and through Internet banking on online banking portals.”

The EKEDC boss said the company had created a whistle-blowing platform to enable customers to reveal or report illegal and unethical activities in a safe, confidential and secure manner for immediate attention.He said the platform allowed customers report anonymously by making use of multiple channels, a toll free hotline, an email platform, a web-based service and a mobile app available on IOS and Android. Esenwa explained that the new platform was one of the many measures put in place to encourage a culture of transparency and accountability.