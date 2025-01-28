EFCC Official Found Dead on Lagos Street, Investigations Ongoing

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), identified as Sylvanus, has been discovered dead on a street in Lagos State under mysterious circumstances.

In a viral video circulating online, the lifeless body of the deceased, dressed in burgundy traditional attire, was seen lying on the road. The scene attracted a crowd, including two police officers, who searched a small bag found with him in an attempt to identify him.

An identity card retrieved from his belongings confirmed his identity as an EFCC operative. In the video, voices, including that of a police officer, can be heard saying, “Where e dey work? Nah EFCC. His ID card dey there.”

While the cause of his death remains unclear, the EFCC has launched an investigation. Confirming the development, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated: “The death is being investigated.”

This incident comes on the heels of another tragedy involving an EFCC officer. Two weeks ago, Aminu Salisu, another operative, was fatally shot by a suspected fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

The death of Sylvanus has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of EFCC operatives, especially given the risks they face in the line of duty. Observers are calling for increased security measures to protect officials working to combat financial crimes in Nigeria.