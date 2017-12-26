RETAIL JOB | Graduate Social Media Intern (NYSC) at Gibadi.com

Gibadi.com is the Nigeria’s number one online marketplace for all industrial supplies at best prices. When it comes to shopping online for industrial supplies ranging from Power tools, Safety equipment, PPE, solar & inverter, electrical, mechanical, data communications to general maintenance, repair, and operations tools, you have come to the right place.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Intern (NYSC)

Location: Lagos

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced Social Media Intern (Preferrably NYSC Corps Member) to assist the strategy and execution of our social media plan.

The ideal candidate will be highly organized and comfortable multi-tasking.

The Social Media Intern’s goal will be to attract, engage and interact with our virtual community.

The successful Social Media Intern will have knowledge and passion for social media including but not limited to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube & Google+.

Responsibilities

Execute the creation and publishing of relevant, original, and high-quality content.

Maintain a regular publishing schedule.

Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, benchmarking, messaging, and audience identification.

Optimize company pages within each platform to increase visibility of company’s social content.

Moderate all user-generated content.

Create and maintain editorial calendars and schedules.

Collaborate with other departments to manage reputation, identify key players and coordinate actions.

Work with the marketing team to create a solid branding message across all channels.

Create social media campaigns and call to actions that drive engagement and conversions.

Monitor and tracking all outgoing and incoming social media communication.

Qualifications

Must be an NYSC Corps Member looking for a Place of Primary Assignment.

Excellent consulting, writing, editing, presentation and communication skills.

Strong understanding of user-generated content management, content marketing and reputation management.

Great communication and presentation skills.

Good writing/blogging skills.

Strong collaboration skills and experience with working as a team player.

Application Closing Date

20th February, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY