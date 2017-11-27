Ecobank Promotes Rapid Transfer Payments Via Festive Promo

Ecobank Nigeria has announced a one per cent (1%) fee on all Rapid Transfer payments via the Ecobank Mobile app from now through December 31, 2017. This promotion is designed to support citizens who have need to send money to loved ones across Africa during this festive season.

Announcing this end of year promo in Lagos, Head of Remittance, Ecobank Nigeria, Esther Obot, said this is a “strategic initiative to support our customers and citizens in general who would wish to transfer money at this time of the year”. She explained that transfers are to be made only from domiciliary accounts in Dollar. The receiving customer gets his funds either in the sending currency or the local currency. She emphasized that beneficiaries will receive the money in their Ecobank account, Xpress Account, Mobile Wallets and cash at the Bank’s agent locations in any our 33 African countries.

Speaking further “Obot said the Rapid Transfer also does in-bound transfers from our 33 countries into Ecobank account and all other bank account in Nigeria. Thus if you have a reason to receive funds from any of the 33 countries where Ecobank is present ask the sender to download the Ecobank Mobile App and enjoy this seasonal one percent (1%) promo. The Promotion is for all countries where Ecobank is present.”