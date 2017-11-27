Chibok Girls: Buhari Approves N164.7 Million For Tuition Fees

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of N164,763,759 for school fees of 106 Chibok girls who have regained freedom from the Boko Haram terrorists.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, in a statement issued on Sunday, November, 26, in Abuja the money was meant for the second semester school fees of the Chibok girls at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, Adamawa State.

The statement said the Federal Government would provide full support for the education of Chibok girls, adding that Buhari was commited to bringing back the remaining girls held by the terrorists through all possible means.

The statement also commended the progress made in the rehabilitation the 106 freed girls who were already back in school.

It added that according to the progress report received by the president, the decision to pursue avenues in addition to military action to free the abducted girls was in the resolve to protect the lives of all Nigerians, to end the insurgency in the North East of the country, and to fulfill one of the campaign promises of the President.

According to the statement, in line with this, the Federal Government entered into negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist group for the release of the Chibok girls who were kidnapped from their school dormitory on the night of April 14, 2014.

“So far, two batches of 21 and 82 girls have been freed as a result of those negotiations. Three additional girls were rescued by the gallant efforts of our armed forces, bringing the total number of freed Chibok girls so far to 106,” the statement read in part,” the statement said.