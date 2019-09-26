Ecobank Nigeria to lead CIBN Consultative Committee for 13th Annual Banking and Finance conference (2020)

- September 26, 2019
Ecobank(L-R) President/Chairman of Council, Uche Olowu; Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan and 1st Vice President, CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi at the inauguration of Akinwuntan as the Chairman of the Consultative Committee for the 13th (2020) Annual Banking and Finance conference of the Institute
  • -First Bank Adeduntan transfers baton to Akinwuntan

The baton of the leadership of the Consultative Committee for the 13th Annual Banking and Finance conference (2020) of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Wednesday in Abuja fell on Ecobank with the Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan as Chairman.

According to CIBN, the choice of the Pan African Ecobank is hinged on the massive and consistent support for the Institute over the years. The CIBN stressed that it has absolute confidence on Ecobank and Mr. Akinwuntan to deliver based on his antecedents.

Ecobank takes over from First Bank, whose CEO, Dr Adesola Adeduntan championed the just concluded 12th edition CIBN Annual  Banking and Finance Conference.

The Conference Consultative Committee is responsible for the planning and organizing a successful conference next year. It would determine the conference venue; theme and sub-themes; secure the acceptance of the conference facilitators and design the conference programme of events, amongst others.

