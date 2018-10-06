EA Sports Removes Ronaldo from its Social Media Promotions

Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo who is currently embroiled in a rape allegation scandal has been removed from all social media promotions for the football video game, EA Sports.

The Juventus player who featured prominently in the internet advertising of the game was also removed from banner pictures on EA Sports’ website. This is coming on the heels of the rape allegation leveled against him by Kathryn Mayorga.

The Juventus forward has featured on the cover of the FIFA franchise for the last two years but with the recent scandal, an EA spokesperson told Reuters:

“We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. “We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

Ronaldo has since been removed from all EA sport’ social media pages. The star is no where to be seen on the official twitter and facebook banner for the brand.

The star previously featured on EA Sports’ homepage on their website as the cover star for FIFA’19.