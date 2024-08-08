D’Tigress Out Of Olympics After 74-88 Loss To U.S

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, concluded their thrilling journey at the 2024 Olympic Games with a defeat on Wednesday in Paris.

The Nigerian team, who had already created history by becoming the first team from Africa to advance past the Olympic group stage, was defeated 74–88 by the United States.

In the first few minutes, they matched the Americans point for point, but when their opponents came out with more vigor, they soon found themselves down.

The Nigerian team lost the first three quarters of the quarterfinal match at the Berry Arena, 17-26, 16-26, and 15-24, according to the News Agency.

It was getting a little late in the game when they rallied to win 26–12 in the fourth and final quarter.